HALIBURTON COUNTY -- Larry Bagg is being remembered tonight in the tight-knit community of Eagle Lake.

Bagg, 57, was out on the ice Saturday afternoon, plowing snow near his home when his pickup truck went through the ice.

"He was just plowing it for his son and his friends, (that's) what we understand," says Constable Sean Hawley with the Haliburton OPP.

Bagg's family has deep roots in Haliburton, and he's being described by those who knew him as a jack-of-all-trades. Bagg plowed snow in the winter months, and friends say he knew the area and the ice better than anyone.

Larry Bagg of Haliburton lost his life Saturday afternoon when his snowplow pickup truck went through the ice on Bushwolf Lake - ⁦@OPP_CR⁩ say this was an avoidable tragedy - Bagg was 57 y/o ⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/WvsUoglvK8 — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) December 16, 2019

The truck went through the ice on Bushwolf Lake, which is inaccessible by main roads. When firefighters arrived just after 4 p.m., they had to use snowmobiles to get to the scene, but when they arrived, it was too late.

"(that's the) challenge as a volunteer fire department in a small community; we know the people we respond to. Yes, so very challenging," says Dysart et al. Fire Chief Mike Iles.

Following the deadly crash, four firefighters with the Algonquin Highlands Fire Department, who assisted in the recovery of Bagg's body were injured on their way back to the station. With road conditions icy at the time, the fire truck toppled over.

"Our firetruck went off the road and down into a deep ditch," says Algonquin Highlands Fire Chief Mike Cavanagh

While the firefighters are recovering from minor injuries, Bagg's family is mourning his passing.

Police are warning people about ice conditions.

"We're really cautioning people," says Hawley, "if they're going to be venturing out to be very careful. It's pretty early in the season to be taking motor vehicles onto the ice."