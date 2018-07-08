

CTV Barrie





A family of seven is homeless today after a fire destroyed their century-old farm house east of Port Perry.

Multiple stations responded to the home on Yelverton Road after a passerby phoned 911 around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

City of Kawartha Lakes Platoon Chief Bill Lockwood says crews arrived to find the house fully engulfed in flames.

The farmhouse is a total loss, but firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading to a nearby barn.

The family wasn’t home at the time of the blaze, but neighbours helped rescue two dogs that were tied up outside when it broke out.

There were no injuries.

It’s still not clear what caused the fire, but investigators were due to return to the scene on Sunday in hopes of determining the cause.

Lockwood said they would have to ensure that the building is structurally sound before entering.

The family is temporarily staying at a hotel.