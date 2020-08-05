NEWMARKET -- Hitting the milestone of turning 101-years-young doesn't happen often, and celebrating in a global pandemic, makes the occasion extra unique.

For Evelyn Nolan's family, they would normally throw her a pool party, but this year COVID-19 has posed many restrictions on the celebration.

Nolan lives at the Eagle Terrace Long Term Care home in Newmarket, and for safety reasons, she is not allowed to leave her room.

But all are in good spirits. Her family came out today to show her some love on this very special day.

"She knows we are there for her even though the window on the building divides us," says her daughter Fran Rose.

She adds that at all times, they are mentally and physically with her.

For those living in long term care homes, the pandemic hasn't been easy.

For grandson Craig, he says, it's been challenging to be separated for months but adds they do the best they can.

"We come once a week, if not more," says Craig. "We also always try to keep in touch and see how she's feeling to keep her spirits high."

As for the birthday girl, Nolan says she was overwhelmed with excitement to see her six of her eight kids, along with their spouses, kids and grandkids.

While it isn't the ideal way to spend a birthday, her family is looking forward to when the pandemic is over to give her some belated birthday hugs.