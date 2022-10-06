Family Fright Fest: Barrie’s free Halloween-themed event

Celebrate the Halloween season at a new, free, family-friendly event hosted on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Sadlon Arena.

The Family Fright Fest is an evolution of the city's former Ghost Bus Tour, with added elements inside and outside Sadlon Arena to enhance the experience.

"Family Fright Fest is two nights of family-friendly Halloween fun: get seriously scared in the haunted house, join a Halloween-themed skate or hop on a Barrie Transit bus for a family storytime that will surely frighten even the bravest of souls," said Steve Lee-Young, manager of recreation and culture programs.

Family Fright Fest activities include:

Photo booth

Fire pit

Haunted house

Scary storytime on a Barrie Transit bus

Halloween-themed skates (Oct. 18: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Oct. 19: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.)

Crafts and games

The event will also feature a costume contest -- dressed-up participants will be entered in a draw to win a prize. If choosing to dress up, participants are asked to ensure costumes are suitable for a family-friendly environment.

Although all activities are free and suitable for all ages, and are geared towards a family audience, some activities may be too scary for some participants.

The city is also seeking volunteers 14 and older, to assist in Family Fright Fest, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 and/or 19. Those interested can email rec.volunteers@barrie.ca.

Additional Halloween programs at the city: