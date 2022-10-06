Family Fright Fest: Barrie’s free Halloween-themed event

Barrie's Family Fright Fest runs Oct. 18 and 19, 2022 at the Sadlon Arena (CTV NEWS) Barrie's Family Fright Fest runs Oct. 18 and 19, 2022 at the Sadlon Arena (CTV NEWS)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver