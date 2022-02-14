Family-friendly walk supports those with no place to call home

A virtual walk in Orillia and more than 160 other communities across Canada aims to raise awareness for those most vulnerable living on the streets.

On Monday, Orillia city councillors joined The Lighthouse Community Services and Supportive Housing team to raise a flag ahead of the shelter's Coldest Night of the Year campaign.

For the 9th year, the Coldest Night shines a spotlight on those battling homelessness and housing insecurity in extreme conditions.

Lynn Thomas, development and communications manager with The Lighthouse, hopes many will choose to walk on Feb. 26.

"Come and get your walker bags, swag bags, full of some nice things, plus your yellow toque and represent around the community, so that it's drawing that attention."

"It's a beautiful day in the Sunshine City, but sometimes beautiful days in the wintertime bring frigid temperatures, and it's very fitting that we're raising the flag on such a cold day to remind us what some people live through," said Orillia Mayor Steve Clarke.

The Lighthouse has relocated to its new downtown Queen Street East facility, where it offers shelter to 35 people under the current restrictions, with space for up to 60 on any given night.

This year's fundraising goal is $155,000.

Click here to support or donate to The Coldest Night of the Year.