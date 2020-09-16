BARRIE, ONT. -- It's been an annual tradition since 1994, and even though it may look a little different this year, the Chappell Farm Fall Festival is back.

Co-owner Pauline Chappell said certain attractions wouldn't be available at the festival, including magic shows to limit close contact.

"We're not doing jumping castles or that sort of thing," said Chapelle. "Or the train where they sit close together."

And this year, in addition to their traditional fall decor, they've added signage encouraging social distancing, mandatory masks, and several sanitization stations.

In previous years Chappelle said they have hundreds of people, but because of the coronavirus, the farm has limited capacity to 100 people at a time.

They encourage visitors to purchase online tickets and pick a time slot to arrive to help control the crowds.

Even with some tweaks this year, the farm is still running many fan favourite attractions.

"They enjoy selecting a pumpkin, the country, freedom of letting their children run around and run freely," said Chappelle.

Visitors will still be able to see and feed the animals at the petting zoo. The corn maze, hay bale run, and of course, pumpkin picking are also open, just with protocols in place.

Chappelle said the beginning of the season brought on a lot of uncertainty for the festival, and she's just happy to see it up and running.

"We weren't certain of that when we were trying to grow the pumpkins we weren't certain there was an event was happening, so we're happy somethings happening," said Chappelle.

And on the brighter side, according to Chappelle, this is their best pumpkin season yet.

"This is the best crop of pumpkins we've ever had" said Chappelle.

"People are having a really good time selecting that perfect pumpkin because the selection is great"

The tickets can be purchased here and the festival is running until October 31st.