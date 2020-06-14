BARRIE, ONT. -- A family-run business in Alliston is whipping up creative ways to serve customers.

Murphy’s Farm Market and Bakery was forced to drastically change their business model when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“We normally run in a five-man team, and we have split that to two three-man teams so that we have less contamination,” explains co-owner Calder Murphy. “(Then) if we did have something happen, we would still have a team that could operate.”

In the age of physical-distancing, the farm has also added a drive-thru and pick-your-own crop program. But Murphy’s biggest hit has been their online baking and cooking classes.

Hollis English, co-owner of the farm says they started with online tutorials through April and May.

“We had such a positive response that we’re going into a whole course on cooking, baking and incorporating everything that we do here at the farm,” English says.

The classes are being recorded and uploaded to teachable.com so they can be accessed at any time.

A portion of the proceeds from the cooking classes is being donated to Stevenson Memorial Hospital to support the pandemic response.

To learn more about Murphy’s Made from Scratch classes, click here.