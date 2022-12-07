Family escapes overnight house fire in Springwater that claims life of one pet

A family of four escaped their home after a fire broke out in the early morning hours on Wednesday in Springwater Township.

Fire officials say working smoke alarms alerted the family around 1 a.m. to the flames at their home on Old Second Road South.

Crews arrived to find the fire and heavy smoke overwhelming the home.

They worked through the night to battle the blaze.

No one was injured, but officials say one pet died.

The damage is estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.