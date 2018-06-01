

CTV Barrie





No injuries are reported after flames broke out in a basement apartment in Barrie.

Emergency crews rushed to the multi-unit home on Glenhill Drive on Friday, just after 11:30 a.m. At one point, smoke could be seen coming from the basement unit.

The basement residents weren't home at the time, but the young family upstairs had to escape when flames spread up the stairs.

The fire is under control and doesn’t appear to be suspicious.

The cause is still under investigation.