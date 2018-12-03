Featured
Family escapes as fire rages through garage
Fire crews quickly extinguish a garage fire near Creemore, Ont. on Monday, Dec. 3, 2018 (Clearview Fire Department/Twitter)
CTV Barrie
December 3, 2018
Fire crews were kept busy Monday morning with a fire near Creemore.
A detached garage was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. They worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to the house.
Officials say the garage fire started while a generator was being refuelled.
No one was injured.