BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people managed to escape a house fire in Port Carling thanks to their family dog, who alerted them before the home's smoke alarms even sounded.

The two occupants, and the dog, were safely outside when crews arrived to find the attached garage engulfed in flames.

Officials say the blaze had spread to the roof of the Indian Point Road house, and took 25 firefighters over five hours to get under control.

The damage was extensive, leaving the pair and their pooch displaced just before the holidays.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.