Family displaced after Saturday fire in Orillia
Orillia Fire crews spent a chilly evening battling a house fire on High Street on Sat. Jan. 15, 2022 (Chris Garry/CTV News Barrie)
With frigid temperatures in the air, fire crews in Orillia spent Saturday evening battling a significant house fire.
Officials with Orillia Fire first posted about the incident on social media shortly after 8 p.m. They were called to a residence on High Street. When they arrived they found flames coming from the roof.
The fire then spread through the entire attic and living areas. No injuries were reported. The family of four has been displaced.
Crews are estimating the damage at $300,000 although the exact cause of the fire is not known.