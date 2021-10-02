Family displaced after kitchen fire in Huntsville

Huntsville Fire crews battle a fire at a home on Brunel Road on Saturday, October 2, 2021 (Courtesy: Huntsville Fire) Huntsville Fire crews battle a fire at a home on Brunel Road on Saturday, October 2, 2021 (Courtesy: Huntsville Fire)

Barrie Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

EXCLUSIVE

EXCLUSIVE | Jaskirat Sidhu, the 'Humboldt Driver,' speaks out

W5 launches its 56th season with an exclusive interview with Jaskirat Sidhu and his wife Tanvir Mann as they reveal their deep grief over the Humboldt tragedy and their hopes that they will be allowed to stay in Canada.

Truck driver Jaskirat Sidhu walks out of provincial court after appearing for charges due to the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Melfort, Sask., on Tuesday, July 10, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis

W5 INVESTIGATES

W5 INVESTIGATES | Truck driver training standards expose fatal flaws

Less than a year after the Humboldt tragedy, pressure on the government resulted in a national set of standards for entry level training for truck drivers. But a W5 investigation reveals it's made little difference when it comes to improving safety standards.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

Windsor

London

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver