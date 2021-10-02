Family displaced after kitchen fire in Huntsville

Barrie -

A family has been displaced after a fire ripped through their Huntsville home Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Huntsville Fire says the fire broke out just after 2:30 p.m., at the home on Brunel Road, igniting in the kitchen and spreading to the home's exterior.

The family was able to get out of the home safely without injuries. However, officials say they won't be able to return home tonight because of the damage. There is no timeline for their return.

Brunel Road was closed for a short time to fight the fire but has since been reopened.

The fire is not considered to be suspicious; however, the cause is under investigation.