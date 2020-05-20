BARRIE -- A family has been displaced after a fire broke out in a garden shed and spread to the Cumberland Beach home.

Fire officials with Severn Township Fire Department say crews arrived on Tuesday night to find flames raging through the shed on Lee Avenue.

Thirty firefighters from two stations battled the blaze and managed to get the fire under control at the roof of the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No one was injured. The interior of the house sustained severe fire and smoke damage, fire officials say.

The damage is estimated to be around $200,000.