Family displaced after fire breaks out in Penetanguishene townhome

One family is displaced after a fire broke out at a townhouse in Penetanguishene.

Emergency crews arrived at the residence on Bayport Boulevard late Thursday afternoon to find smoke pouring out of an end unit.

Firefighters found the fire in the basement area and quickly extinguished it.

Officials say everyone escaped safely after the smoke alarms sounded.

"Working smoke alarms alerted unsuspecting occupants of a fire in their basement today. This early notification allowed everyone to self-evacuate and call 911 from outside. Fire moves quickly, and working smoke alarms give occupants the best chance of escaping safely," stated Fire Chief Richard Renaud.

Officials say the home sustained significant fire and smoke damage to the basement area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.