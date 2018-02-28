

Police say the victims of a triple murder-suicide were shot to death in their Ryerson Township home.

The results of an autopsy report released on Wednesday shows that 88-year-old Raija Turanen, 55-year-old Ulla Theoret and 28-year-old Paul Theoret died of gunshot wounds.

The OPP say the accused killer, 58-year-old Mark Jones, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The family of three and Jones were found dead inside a home on a rural road in Ryerson Township on Friday.

Provincial police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with the family or Jones on Feb. 22 of Feb. 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.