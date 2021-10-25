Family devastated after four dogs die in Tottenham fire

BARRIE, ONT. -

A Tottenham family says they are devastated after four of their dogs perished in a fire on their property.

Fire crews rescued several small animals after a fire broke out in an attached garage in Tottenham overnight on Monday.

New Tecumseth Fire Rescue said more than 20 rabbits, chickens, hens and other small animals were saved from the blaze on the 5th Line, just east of 15th Sideroad.

The homeowners weren't injured.

Crews got the 911 call shortly after 1 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no word on a damage estimate.