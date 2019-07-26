

CTV Barrie





A local family is desperately hoping for news of their loved one who has been missing for two weeks.

Police say Rob Weiss last spoke with his family on the phone on July 8th. One week later, on July 15th, they attempted to contact him but were unable to reach the 53-year-old man, which they say very is out of character.

Investigators say Weiss was spotted on surveillance video walking through the Lowes Plaza at Yonge Street and Green Lane in East Gwillimbury on July 12th around 3:30 p.m. Police say he resides at the Newmarket Inn and frequents that area often.

Investigators are appealing for the public to help locate the missing man. They say the surveillance footage of Weiss shows several passing cars. Police hope someone noticed Weiss that day because he has an unsteady walk. They are looking for any information that will help guide them in the investigation.

Robert Weiss is described as a white man, six-feet tall and 185 pounds. He has short brown/grey hair and brown eyes. There is a scar on his chin, and he usually carries a backpack.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to contact York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7141 or Crime Stoppers.