Family concerned about missing man not seen since March 15
Investigators are appealing to the public for help locating a missing Georgina man who has not been seen since last month.
According to York Regional Police investigators, Dylin Russell was reported missing on March 15.
They say the 24-year-old has been known to go away for short periods occasionally and travel in the Greater Toronto Area, but police say the length of this absence and lack of communication with family and friends is unusual.
"His family is concerned for his well-being, and the police share their concerns," York Regional Police released Thursday.
Russell is five feet nine inches tall, with a thin build, short brown hair and a tattoo on the back of his right hand.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
SpaceX giant rocket explodes minutes after launch from Texas
SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off Thursday on it first test flight and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico.
Canada commits $13B towards Ontario Volkswagen battery plant: reports
The federal government has reportedly agreed to provide approximately $13 billion in subsidies over the next decade, in order to see Volkswagen build its first overseas battery manufacturing plant in southwestern Ontario.
BREAKING | Prosecutors plan to dismiss charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting, his attorney tells CNN
Prosecutors in the 'Rust' fatal shooting case plan to file a notice to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, his attorney, Luke Nikas, tells CNN.
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
U.S. girl, 6, and parents shot over stray ball: neighbour
A North Carolina man shot and wounded a 6-year-old girl and her parents after children went to retrieve a basketball that had rolled into his yard, according to neighbours and the girl's family -- another in a string of recent shootings sparked by seemingly trivial reasons.
Ship intentionally sunk off Florida coast to create an artificial reef
A ship has been sunk off the coast of Florida as part of an artificial reef program.
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Atlantic
-
Judge rules former N.S. med student who killed 22-year-old eligible for parole in 2030
A Nova Scotia judge has ruled that a former medical student who killed another student during a drug deal -- and then disposed of his body -- will be eligible for parole in about seven-and-a-half years.
-
Water levels in some N.B. communities to stay above flood stage for several days
New Brunswick's River Watch says water levels in the lower Saint John River will remain high, and above flood stage for several communities over the next few days.
-
Murphy's Logic: Reminder to politicians — It's our money
OPINION: Should taxpayers have more say about where or if tax dollars are spent by governments? Steve Murphy has some thoughts in the latest “Murphy’s Logic.”
Montreal
-
Minor accused of attacking Hasidic Jewish men surrenders to Montreal police
A minor accused of attacking two Hasidic men in Montreal last January has turned himself in to police one day after surveillance photos of the suspect were released publicly.
-
'Like a punch in the stomach': Two Montreal women lose thousands in alleged romance fraud
The two women, who spoke to CTV on the basis of anonymity, say the man swindled them both out of a small fortune, leaving them emotionally drained and drowning in debt.
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Quebec's education minister has formalized a promise to ban prayer rooms and other religious practices in the province's public schools. Bernard Drainville issued a directive late Wednesday saying schools must ensure that none of their spaces are used "in fact and in appearance, for the purposes of religious practices such as open prayers or other similar practices."
Ottawa
-
Police investigating double homicide in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating a double homicide in the small eastern Ontario town of Chute-à-Blondeau, just east of Hawkesbury, Ont.
-
Massive 'wellness and social club' planned for former Ottawa Canadian Tire store
An active-lifestyle company is planning to open a massive new facility in the old Canadian Tire store at Carling and Clyde avenues.
-
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike for a second day in a row.
Toronto
-
12-year-old boy arrested in connection with string of sexual assaults in Toronto last summer
Police have arrested and charged a 12-year-old boy suspected in a string of sexual assaults against women walking on public trails and parks in Toronto last summer.
-
Toronto doctor suspended after texting medical information to patient's ex-husband, daughter
A Toronto doctor has been barred from practicing until August after she was found to have sent private medical information to a patient’s former spouse, friends, and daughter over text and Facebook Messenger.
-
Two men charged in 2021fatal Scarborough shooting
Toronto police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Scarborough nearly two years ago.
Kitchener
-
Some diabetics concerned Ozempic shortages in U.S. could spread to Canada
There's growing concern shortages of the popular drug could cross into Canada, although Diabetes Canada says it hasn’t seen any country-wide shortages yet.
-
Crown calls first witness at trial of man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend
Melinda Vasilije’s former roommate described the 22-year-old as a kind person and loyal friend, as the trial of the man accused of second-degree murder in her death continued Thursday morning.
-
New names selected for two WRDSB schools
Two more Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) schools are getting new names.
London
-
LHSC loosens masking guidelines effective April 24
Starting Monday masking guidelines will be loosened at hospitals as London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph's move toward a future of 'living with COVID-19.'
-
'It’s leaning like the Tower of Pisa': Lake Erie lighthouse to be stabilized
Efforts to stabilize the 183-year-old Port Burwell Lighthouse have begun. Earlier this year, the Municipality of Bayham learned the structure, built in 1840, was in danger of toppling over.
-
Trudeau, Ford expected in St. Thomas for major Volkswagen announcement
A major announcement is set for Friday morning at the Elgin County Railway Museum in St. Thomas, Ont., detailing plans for the future Volkswagen battery plant.
Northern Ontario
-
Conservation officers investigating after northern pike abandoned
Conservation officers are investigating after several northern pike were found abandoned on a frozen northern Ontario lake earlier this month.
-
Tinted windows lead to charges for North Bay driver
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay is reminding the public that a tinted windshield can lead to charges following an incident earlier this month.
-
Tractor-trailer collides with Englehart school bus with students on board
There was a scary incident this week in the community of Englehart when a tractor-trailer collided with a school bus with students on board.
Windsor
-
Alleged Windsor fraudster arrested in Toronto, second suspect still outstanding
Windsor police say a woman who allegedly committed bank fraud using fake documents to withdraw $9,000 from a victim’s account were arrested in Toronto.
-
$255 fine issued to LaSalle residents for feeding stray cats
Two LaSalle residents are facing a $255 fine for feeding stray cats.
-
Calgary
-
Alberta man, dog survive after being stuck in abandoned septic tank
An Okotoks, Alta., couple and their dogs were caught up in a potentially dangerous situation while on a walk last week.
-
Man accused of kidnapping, sexually assaulting women to have bail hearing in May
A bail hearing has been scheduled next month for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting three women in Calgary's sex trade.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Prosecutors plan to dismiss charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting, his attorney tells CNN
Prosecutors in the 'Rust' fatal shooting case plan to file a notice to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, his attorney, Luke Nikas, tells CNN.
Saskatoon
-
Construction of Saskatoon rare earths processing plant put on pause
Canada's only rare earths mining company is pausing all construction at its Saskatoon processing facility.
-
Federal Court will hear arguments on deportation of truck driver in Broncos crash
The Federal Court has agreed to allow the lawyer for a former truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash to argue against his possible deportation.
-
Sask. couple says RCMP not doing enough about theft from their acreage
A Prince Albert couple says they feel their rural property has become a target for thieves and the RCMP is not doing enough about it.
Edmonton
-
'I love you, I miss you, I'm proud of you': Family, community remembers Alberta RCMP officer killed in the line of duty
The regimental funeral for Const. Harvinder Dhami was held on Thursday.
-
RCMP issues alert for man and dogs missing from St. Albert
Police are looking for help to find 39-year-old Jeffrey Johanson and his dogs Gracie and Arty who have been missing since Sunday.
-
Alberta educational assistant charged with sexually assaulting minors
Mounties in the western Alberta hamlet of Grande Cache have arrested a 28-year-old educational assistant who is facing six charges related to the sexual exploitation of two minors.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. First Nation says 40 unmarked graves found around former residential school
The shishalh Nation on British Columbia's Sunshine Coast says ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be 40 unmarked graves of children on or near the site of the former St. Augustine's Residential School.
-
Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops, B.C.
Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Kamloops, B.C., after a rapidly spreading grass fire swept through an area not far from the city centre.
-
'I need your help': BC Lions owner plans to match donations to restore SFU football program
The owner of the BC Lions has pledged financial support to resuscitate the football program at Simon Fraser University.