BARRIE -- The state of emergency declared for the province has left some working parents in limbo when it comes to childcare.

Julie Moore is an essential worker as a regulated pharmacy technician at a hospital in Barrie. Her husband works at a car dealership that still has its doors open.

"The only option we have here is for him to take either unpaid time off, or to use a year's worth of his vacation pay," says Moore.

The couple's two children both attend childcare.

Five-year-old Parker typically attends the YMCA daycare before and after school, and three-year-old Reya is part of the pre-school program at SEEDS daycare in Barrie.

Now, both girls are home.

"Luckily I'm off this week, but after this week, and the next two weeks after that, and the foreseeable future, we will be stuck for childcare," Moore explains.

Moore usually relies on her in-laws to help with the kids, but they are currently stuck on a Norwegian Cruise, which is stranded on the Pacific. They have no idea when they will find their way back to Canada because the ship is unable to dock at any port due to ongoing travel restrictions and border closures.

Victoria Williams is a single mom of three kids under the age of eight and says time off work just isn't possible.

Without daycare, the Collingwood mom has been bouncing her children between her mom, babysitters and neighbours.

But, it's not ideal.

"Bouncing them back and forth is dangerous for them too, and whoever is watching them," she says.

Brent Minty is co-owner of popular daycare Bulldog Kids, which offers before and after school care in Barrie.

The daycare would usually see over 100 kids walk through their doors, especially during March Break.

The daycare was open today until noon for essential workers, before having to shut down.

"We tried to be open for as long as we could," says Minty. "We know the economy needs to keep going. Jobs need to keep going, so we wanted to be there as much as we could, to provide that service for people."

Bulldog Kids Daycare is among hundreds of businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, forced to close their doors.

According to Minty, the future is full of uncertainty, but as soon as they are given the okay, they will welcome kids back with open arms.