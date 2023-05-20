Families celebrate Victoria Day weekend in Simcoe Muskoka

In what's always a busy time of the year in Simcoe County, families have been flocking to the region for the Victoria Day long weekend.

On Saturday, the trip north into cottage country had its issues.

"A little slow leaving the city, we came from Toronto, the 400 north had some slow areas," said Ryan Nienhaus, heading to South River in Muskoka.

For many, the long weekend is a chance to escape the hustle of everyday life.

While Saturday's overcast and cool conditions seemed to keep many boaters off area lakes, That should change on Sunday.

Police said they'll be ready to help keep the waterways safe.

"One of the big concerns early in the season is that the water is extremely cold," said Sgt. Aaron Busby with The York Regional Police. "We're hovering around 9 degrees right now. It doesn't take long for hypothermia to set in, so we are encouraging everyone who is going out on the water to make sure they are wearing their personal floating device."

Regardless of where people are going, this first long weekend of the season is all about good times.

This is also one of the year's biggest weekends for the Kinsmen Club of Barrie with its fireworks sales.

"It's one of our biggest fundraisers that we have this twice a year," said Megan Suggitt, Kinsmen Club of Barrie. "Victoria Day holiday and Canada Day holiday. It generates most of the funds for charitable donations throughout the year."

Most towns and cities in the county have separate rules and regulations when it comes to fireworks. Municipalities remind residents and cottagers to always check their local bylaws before setting them off.