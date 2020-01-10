BARRIE -- Nominations are now closed for the Ward 3 by-election in the City of Barrie.

Former Ward 3 Councillor Doug Shipley was elected as MP for Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte in the federal election triggering the by-election to fill his seat at city hall.

A few familiar faces are among the eight candidates.

Former Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall, who now resides in Barrie, has thrown his hat into the ring.

Former Ward 5 Councillor Peter ​Silveira is vying for the seat along with former mayoral candidate, Ram Faerber. Faerber lost against Jeff Lehman in the last two municipal elections.

Other nominees include Stephen James Ciesielski, Ann-Marie Kungl, Kelly Patterson McGrath, Tanya Saari and Devin Scully.

Barrie residents will vote on February 24th.