BARRIE
Barrie

    • Fallen tree in Tiny Township leaves nearly 430 customers without power

    Municipal offices in Tiny Township. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro) Municipal offices in Tiny Township. (CTV News/Alessandra Carneiro)
    Hundreds of people in Tiny Township lost power Sunday night due to a tree falling on a power line at Culver and Tripp roads.

    “The outage affected approximately 430 customers across the town,” said Bianca Teixeira, with Hydro One.

    Two Tiny Township fire trucks arrived at 11:23 p.m. yesterday and are still present at the scene.

    Hydro One estimates the power could be restored by noon today.

