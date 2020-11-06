BARRIE, ONT. -- There was a special tribute Saturday, on the ground, and in the air, for a Bradford native who lost his life while serving Canada.

Sapper Brian Collier was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan in July 2020, two weeks after his 24th birthday.

A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130J Hercules aircraft roared over Veterans Park at 11 a.m. to honour Collier.

The flyby came after the dedication of a granite rock for Brian Collier in the park. It's a space that holds a lot of memories for his parents.

"He practiced some of his paintball skills here in the beginning, when there was no structure here," Carol Collier said with a laugh.

"Brian liked to play here like my grandchild likes to play here too," Jim Collier said. It's more than special now. He'll have place to come and see his uncle.

Jim and Collier hopes the stone named for their son will serve as what he and other soldiers have sacrificed.

"All gave some, some gave all and it's true. He gave his all," Carol Collier said.

Volunteer firefighter Charlie Shaw never knew Brian Collier, but lead the effort to memorialize him.

"I'm very proud to get this finally to fruition," Shaw said "It's important to me to have those that have served and sacrificed be recognized and remembered."

The rock features a brass plaque and Brian Collier's hat badge.

Shaw feels like he has come to know Brian Collier through talking to his parents.

"If he had not been killed in action as a soldier, I would probably be riding with him on a (fire) truck to this day as a volunteer firefighter because his heart was in this town."