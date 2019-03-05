

A video currently making the rounds and garnering a lot of interest on social media is not what some are claiming.

Comments associated with the video suggest it is footage of the February 25 pile-up on Highway 400 south of Mapleview Drive in Barrie which involved approximately 70 vehicles.

The video segment is actually of a crash that occurred in February 2018 on a stretch of the I-35 highway near Ames, Iowa.

That collision involved several dozen vehicles and claimed one life.