BARRIE -- A couple of Bradford teens got themselves into trouble with the police after allegedly being caught with a fake gun.

Police say the teens were hanging out under the bridge in West Park and Miller Park Avenue on Tuesday around noon.

Officers contained the area, and placed two nearby schools in a hold and secure until the teens were in custody.

An 18-year-old Bradford man was charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and a 17-year-old Bradford boy was referred to a diversion program.

South Simcoe Police is warning the public that having imitation guns could result in real charges. "Officers will treat replica firearm calls as real until they can prove the weapon is not a threat."