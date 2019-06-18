

A CTV News Facebook post from six years ago has suddenly gained new interest after it recently popped up on the pages of multiple people as a Facebook memory.

The post from 2013 was an effort to reunite the owner of an SD card that had been found in Lake Simcoe.

A diver with Simcoe Diving found the SD card in the lake while conducting a scuba diving class off the shore of Shanty Bay. It was protected inside a baggy with a reminder note on it to 'print off' the pictures.

The SD card contained newborn baby photos along with several other pictures, but none appear to show the mother's face.

The photos were believed to have possibly been taken on January 11, 2011.

CTV News recently reached out to Simcoe Diving, they said there was one lead two years ago, but unfortunately, it turned up empty.

The post has been shared more than 32,000 times.

If you know the owner of the SD card or think you own it, let us know by emailing CTV Barrie or send us a message on our CTV Barrie Facebook page.