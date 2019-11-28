BARRIE -- Some social media users were forced to conduct real conversations on Thursday when popular apps Facebook and Instagram ran into issues.

Several people took to Twitter, which surged with the hashtags instagramdown and facebookdown, to comment on the problem.

Instagram tweeted the following on the social media dilemma.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #Instagramdown."

The reason for the crash hasn't been made public, but a spokesperson for Facebook tells CTV News they are "working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

Facebook has more than 2.3 billion users, and Instagram has more than one billion.