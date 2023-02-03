Extreme weather causes road closures in Simcoe County

As the region continues to be blasted by heavy winter weather, there are several road closures to report.

Huronia West OPP has closed parts of Highway 26 West from Sunnidale Corners to Stayner, Highway 26 from Stayner West to Mosley Roundabout and County Road 91 from Duntroon to Stayner,

OPP is aksing drivers in the Stayner, Collingwood and Creemore areas to avoid unnecessary travel.

In Barrie, southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Mapleview Road are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Barrie fire confirms a dozen vehicles are involved in the collision with no serious injuries to report. Two Barrie fire trucks and one police unit are currently at the scene. Barrie police are directing traffic.

More to come.