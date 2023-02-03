Extreme weather causes road closures in Simcoe County

Heavy and blowing snow is causing road closures across Simcoe County. (Christian D’Avino/CTV News) Heavy and blowing snow is causing road closures across Simcoe County. (Christian D’Avino/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberals withdraw controversial amendment to guns bill

The federal Liberals are withdrawing an amendment to their guns bill that introduced a controversial new definition of an assault-style weapon. The amendment would have defined what kind of firearms should be banned in Canada and added dozens of new semi-automatic rifles and shotguns to the list.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver