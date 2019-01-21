

CTV Barrie





Bitterly cold weather chills the region again on Monday forcing school buses to stay off the roads in many areas.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for most of the province with wind chill values hitting minus 30 and beyond this afternoon.

Check with local websites or call ahead for events and activities as this frigid weather has led to many cancellations.

The weather agency warns those who have to be outdoors to bundle up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on any exposed skin, especially when you factor in the wind chill.

Also keep in mind, if it’s too cold for you to be outside, then it’s too cold for your pet to stay out.

Environment Canada says we can expect a milder air mass to move in on Tuesday.