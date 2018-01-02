

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for nearly all of Ontario warning that a cold snap will get worse starting Thursday night.

The statement says a bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario today -- with extreme cold criteria of -30 C is expected to be met in many places overnight tonight and as well as overnight tomorrow.

Windchills could exceed - 35 C in Muskoka.

"Decreasing temperatures can put everyone at risk for cold-related illness or injury, such as frostbite and hypothermia," the Simcoe Muskoa health department said in a press release.

Health risks are greatest for homeless people, outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts, older adults, infants and children, and persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.

The health department recommeds to avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible.

Municipalities across the region have opened warming centres at town halls, recreation centres and libraries.

The cold snap is not expected to end until Sunday when a southwesterly flow develops.

The extreme cold warning is in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County

Caledon

With files from The Canadian Press