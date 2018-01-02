Featured
Extreme cold warning issued for central Ontario
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, January 2, 2018 1:15PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 4, 2018 7:03PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for nearly all of Ontario warning that a cold snap will get worse starting Thursday night.
The statement says a bitterly cold northwesterly flow will develop over southern Ontario today -- with extreme cold criteria of -30 C is expected to be met in many places overnight tonight and as well as overnight tomorrow.
Windchills could exceed - 35 C in Muskoka.
"Decreasing temperatures can put everyone at risk for cold-related illness or injury, such as frostbite and hypothermia," the Simcoe Muskoa health department said in a press release.
Health risks are greatest for homeless people, outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts, older adults, infants and children, and persons with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart or lung disease.
The health department recommeds to avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible.
Municipalities across the region have opened warming centres at town halls, recreation centres and libraries.
The cold snap is not expected to end until Sunday when a southwesterly flow develops.
The extreme cold warning is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
- Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County
- Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County
- Saugeen Shores - Kincardine - Southern Bruce County
- Caledon
With files from The Canadian Press