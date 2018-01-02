

Environment Canada is telling residents to bundle up, as a frigid weather system continues across the region.

An extreme cold warning has been issued for parts of central and south western Ontario with windchill values near -30 C expected Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The warning has been issued for:

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Hanover - Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Due to the extreme cold, the City of Orillia is keeping warming stations open at the Orillia City Centre, the Orillia Public Library and Rotary Place.

The warming centres will be open for the duration of this extreme cold warning/winter weather advisory.

The Lighthouse located at 48 Peter Street South will also open its doors overnight to anyone needing relief from the cold.

A snow squall warning has also been issued for the Parry Sound area.

Environment Canada warns that visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

The most intense snow squall are expected north of Parry Sound and will likely produce local accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres.

The snow squall warning is in effect for the Parry Sound, Rosseau and Killbear Park areas.

Hazardous winter driving conditions are expected on Highway 69 Tuesday.

A winter weather travel advisory has also been issued for parts of central Ontario including:

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Port Carling - Port Severn

Heavy and blowing snow will reduced visibility and make driving difficult in some areas.