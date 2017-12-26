

CTV Barrie





Environment Canada is telling residents to bundle up, as a frigid weather system continues across the region.

An extreme cold warning has been issued for most of central and southern Ontario. The weather office is expecting temperatures to feel like -30 C with the wind chill.

Freezing temperatures like this can cause frostbite to set in quickly on exposed skin. Young children, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are most at risk.

The warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Pickering - Oshawa - Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Vaughan - Richmond Hill - Markham

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Apsley - Woodview - Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City - Lakefield - Southern Peterborough County

Caledon

Barrie city hall has opened as a warming station for people in need of heat. People can also take shelter in the library and at local churches.

The Salvation Army also opened its doors on Wednesday for anyone needing a break from the cold.

“We're leaving the program room open for people to come in off the street to keep warm. We're able to stay open hopefully so we can give them come type of comfort. and relief from the cold weather,” says Major Doug Lewis.

The Out of the Cold shelter program is also preparing for a possible record number of guests.

“We will make sure that we aren't turning anyone away and we'll try and find a place for them to stay if we are full,” says Carol Forget a spokesperson for Out of the Cold.

The program will use St. Mary's church on Wednesday night.

There’s also a chance more snow squalls will move into the region. Environment Canada says snow bans are expected to start rolling off Georgian Bay Wednesday afternoon.

A snow squall warning has been issued for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Local snowfall amounts will likely be between 10 and 15 centimetres by Thursday morning.