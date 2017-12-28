Featured
Extreme cold warning continues for parts of central Ontario
A woman walks in downtown Toronto on Jan. 7, 2015. Ontario is shivering through a deep freeze with Environment Canada issuing an extreme cold warning for most of the province. (Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 12:16PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, December 28, 2017 3:38PM EST
This record breaking cold is going to continue across a good portion of central Ontario.
An extreme cold warning states that temperatures will feel like -30 C with the wind chill through most of Thursday.
Environment Canada says wind chills will likely drop to -35 C overnight.
The extreme cold warning is in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park
- Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region
- Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region
- Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch
- South River - Burk's Falls
- Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County
Barrie set a new cold weather record for Dec. 28 on Thursday.
Warming stations have been opened in several communities for people who need to get out of the cold. Several libraries are open to help residents warm up.
Freezing temperatures like this can cause frostbite to set in quickly on exposed skin. Young children, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are most at risk.