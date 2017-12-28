

CTV Barrie





This record breaking cold is going to continue across a good portion of central Ontario.

An extreme cold warning states that temperatures will feel like -30 C with the wind chill through most of Thursday.

Environment Canada says wind chills will likely drop to -35 C overnight.

The extreme cold warning is in effect for:

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Newmarket - Georgina - Northern York Region

Uxbridge - Beaverton - Northern Durham Region

Fenelon Falls - Balsam Lake Park - Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay - Southern Kawartha Lakes

Bayfield Inlet - Dunchurch

South River - Burk's Falls

Haliburton - Minden - Southern Haliburton County

Barrie set a new cold weather record for Dec. 28 on Thursday.

Warming stations have been opened in several communities for people who need to get out of the cold. Several libraries are open to help residents warm up.

Freezing temperatures like this can cause frostbite to set in quickly on exposed skin. Young children, older adults and people with chronic illnesses are most at risk.