The City of Barrie says its New Year’s Eve celebration will go ahead, despite frigid conditions.

A spokesperson for the city said on Friday that the Downtown Countdown will take place outside city hall on Sunday, beginning at 7 p.m.

"We plan to at this point still to go ahead with all the festivities. But we would definitely encourage people who are coming out to the event to dress for the conditions," says Scott Lamantia.

Organizers of Ottawa’s New Year’s Eve celebration rolled back the event on Friday by cancelling musical entertainment and DJs because of the extreme cold.

Canadian rock icon Kim Mitchell is headlining the Barrie event and will take the stage at around 10:30 p.m.

Rue Bella and the Practically Hip will help the city bring in the new year.

Chris McKhool will kick off the night with a kid’s hoedown.

A countdown and fireworks display will then take place just before 8 p.m. for families. Another countdown and a second round of fireworks will blast off at midnight.

Public health officials warn that children should not be outside on New Year’s Eve because temperatures are expected to feel like -30 C with the wind chill.

"When the temperatures are that cold, there's a risk of frostbite and the Canadian Pediatric Society recommends that children not be outdoors at those temperatures," says Brenda Armstrong, a spokesperson for the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

They suggest that anyone heading out to celebrate should bundle up. Officials say alcohol and caffeine, while they may make you feel warm, actually cool your body temperature.

"Alcohol can increase your circulation which actually causes your body to cool faster."

Transit and parking

People will be able to take Barrie Transit for free from 5 p.m. until 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. GO Transit will have free late-night service beginning after 7 p.m.

Parking will be free in the downtown, but there are several road closures to be aware of. Collier Street will be closed between Mulcaster Street and Berczy Street. Mulcaster will also be closed between Dunlop Street and Worsley Street.