Extreme cold lingers over Muskoka, with wind chill values expected to feel like -40C this weekend

Frigid temperatures will linger in parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound this weekend.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for parts of Muskoka and Parry Sound, according to Environment Canada.

Wind chill values are expected to feel like -35C in parts of the region, which will persist through much of Friday.

The weather agency says that by Saturday morning, temperatures will plummet to a bone-chilling -30C, with winds making it feel closer to -40C.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada advises. People are encouraged to bundle up if heading outside, as frostbite can develop quickly in extremely cold conditions.

Watch for cold-related symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Pet owners are also encouraged to bring furry family members inside due to the cold conditions.