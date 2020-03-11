BARRIE -- From debit pin-pads to elevator buttons, everything is being sanitized repeatedly at local resorts to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

"We have really stepped up those public area cleanings," said Horseshoe Resort General Manager Jonathan Reid.

Horseshoe has experienced an increase in business for March Break next week. "Our bookings are up for March Break, so I think we're seeing a lot of people that aren't going down south or aren't flying."

Most skiers who hit the hills today said they aren't worried about the virus that has spread globally. "We're not concerned at all. We didn't change our plans because of coronavirus and didn't even consider changing our plans."

At Blue Mountain Resort, extra precautions meant extra training for housekeeping staff.

"To make sure they are aware of the practice and protocols we have in place and this year, in particular, enhancing them," explained Tara Lovell, public relations manager.

Staff admit they have received a few calls from guests looking for reassurance.

Blue Mountain Resort staff say they expect next week to be as busy as any other March Break, with possibly more daily visitors as people decide to stay closer to home.