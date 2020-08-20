BARRIE -- An extensive search is underway for a missing Owen Sound man after police found his van in the Township of Georgian Bluffs.

According to police, 27-year-old Joshua Thompson was last seen leaving his home on 4th Avenue East around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a white Dodge Mini-van.

Police say officers located the van at the West Rocks Management Area in the Township of Georgian Bluffs on Concession 3.

Thompson is described as 5'10" 147 lbs with a slim build. Police don't know what he was wearing when he left home but say he could be wearing plaid pyjama pants.

According to police, the search is underway with the assistance of the OPP Aviation Services, West Region Emergency Response Team, and the West Region Canine Unit.

Police are asking the public to avoid the West Rocks Management area while the search is conducted.