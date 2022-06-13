Extensive search for missing canoeist in Tiny Township

Police conducted an extensive air and water search in Tiny Township for a missing canoeist.

Officials tell CTV News a cottager rescued one person after a canoe with two men capsized shortly after entering the water north of Mark's Point Monday morning.

Paramedics say the 36-year-old man was rushed to the hospital, suffering hypothermia exposure.

The second canoeist has not been located.

"You've got 10 minutes to get a hold of something that will keep you afloat or keep you stationary, and you've got an hour to be removed from the water," explained OPP Const. Dave Hobson.

The Underwater Search and Recovery team arrived Monday afternoon and combed the frigid waters of Georgian Bay.

Police noted the water was relatively calm with no wind, so they are puzzled as to how the canoe overturned.

An aircraft from Trenton aided in the search for the missing man.

This is a developing story. CTV News will provide updates as they become available.