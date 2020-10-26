BARRIE, ONT. -- Extensive ground searches of backyards, fields and wooded areas in Bradford continued Tuesday as police try to find a missing teen.

According to police, 15-year-old Siem Zerezghi was last seen on Friday evening at his home in the Professor Day Drive and Northgate Drive area.

Siem is a black male, five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, short buzzed hair, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police say a team of detectives are carrying out interviews and investigating all avenues to try to find the missing boy.

Anyone with information is urged to call South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, or contact Crime Stoppers.