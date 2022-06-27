Explosion rocks Owen Sound neighbourhood

An explosion rocked Owen Sound’s southwestern neighbourhood Sunday night.

Shortly before 5:40 p.m., Owen Sound fire crews arrived at 923 8th Ave. West to find a two-unit residential building on fire.

There was a significant fire in the common roofed area. However, inter-township fire stations assisted to bring the fire under control quicklty.

Bruce/Grey/Perth Victim Services assisted two residents of the building.

Owen Sound fire department says the damage was substantial, with an estimate of approximately $600,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.