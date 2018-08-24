

CTV Barrie





An explosion at a construction site has shaken the town and shattered windows of nearby homes.

Walt Schmid with the Town of Bracebridge says the accidental blast at a District of Muskoka sewer and water-main project occurred around 3:30 p.m.

The OPP have closed Kimberley Avenue between Ontario and Quebec streets because of the blast and construction.

Crews say the windows of approximately eight homes were blown out.

In a tweet, the OPP says that emergency crews are on the scene, but no one was injured in the explosion.