‘Explosion’ in Bracebridge rocks town
An explosion in Bracebridge , Ont. on Friday, August 24, 2018 at a sewer and water-main project startled residents.
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 24, 2018 5:13PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 24, 2018 5:43PM EDT
An explosion at a construction site has shaken the town and shattered windows of nearby homes.
Walt Schmid with the Town of Bracebridge says the accidental blast at a District of Muskoka sewer and water-main project occurred around 3:30 p.m.
The OPP have closed Kimberley Avenue between Ontario and Quebec streets because of the blast and construction.
Crews say the windows of approximately eight homes were blown out.
In a tweet, the OPP says that emergency crews are on the scene, but no one was injured in the explosion.
ADVISORY: #OPP on scene of a construction site incident (explosion) on Kimberley Ave #Bracebridge. No injuries. Kimberley Ave remains CLOSED between Ontario St and Quebec St due to construction ^jp— OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) August 24, 2018