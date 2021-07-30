BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews evacuated an area in the south end of Barrie around 2 p.m. Friday as they deal with a fire at a propane facility.

Police have blocked the area of Lockhart Road and Bayview Drive as crews attend the fire at Superior Propane.

A spokesperson with Barrie Fire and Emergency Services tells CTV News they were "afraid these things could take off like missiles."

Carrie Clarke added there were cylinder docks on fire as thick, black smoke filled the air.

The evacuation zone is a one-mile radius in all directions.

Shortly after 3 p.m., officials said the fire was under control and crews were working to extinguish "small spot fires."

No injuries were reported.

Two Barrie Transit buses were called in to help evacuate those in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.