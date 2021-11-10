Explosion at Midland auto shop sends two to hospital

BARRIE, ONT. -

Heavy black smoke and flames could be seen shooting into the morning sky in Midland after an explosion at an auto shop.

CTV News has learned that the explosion happened at Speedy Glass, at the corner of Yonge Street and Highway 93 on Wednesday.

Crews say the call came in just after 8:15 a.m.

Paramedics confirm they took two patients to the hospital with minor injuries. They say all other occupants were able to escape unharmed.

Police closed County Road 93 from the intersection of Balm Beach Road north to the Huronia Mall entrance. It reopened just before 11 a.m.

There's no word on what caused the explosion.