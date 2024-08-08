Experience Orillia's Waterfront Festival at the Port of Orillia

A dog diving competition and cardboard boat races are the main attractions at the Waterfront Festival at the Port of Orillia.

Dock Diving Dog competitions are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, and the crowd-favorite Cardboard Boat Race will run on Sunday.

The festival runs Friday to Sunday and has an in-water boat show, live music, a craft beer garden hosted by Couchiching Craft Brewing Co., and an extensive vendor market with food, crafts, and unique retail items.

The construction around the downtown boat launch is complete, and parking is available.

The boat show portion of the event will be located at the Port of Orillia docks, where Pride Marine, Crate's Lake Country Boats, and McGregor on the Water will showcase their latest inventory.

Experience Nissan Orillia will be on site all weekend collecting donations for the Sharing Place Food Centre. They are inviting festival attendees to bring non-perishable food items to help 'Fill the Frontier' and provide much-needed support to local residents experiencing food insecurity. A list of the current most-needed food items can be found here.

Anyone interested in participating in the Cardboard Boat Race or Dock Diving Dog competition can find details here.