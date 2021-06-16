BARRIE, ONT. -- Kerslake Pottery in Oro-Medonte has come up with a unique way to spend some time outdoors and support the arts and save nature all in one afternoon.

Heather and Roger Kerslake invite the public to walk the Teapot trail and experience outdoor art exhibits at several different spots along the route, including a one-of-a-kind labyrinth. They are also opening the workshop, kiln shed and gallery to visitors under COVID-19 protocols.

The event June 19-20 is in support of the Couchiching Conservancy.

Forty per cent of sales over the weekend will go to the Conservancy to help them support the protection of nature in the region.

The outdoor art show runs rain or shine from 10 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. To find out more click here.