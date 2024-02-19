Expensive bottles of wine stolen Friday night
Three men walked into a store to inquire about the price of a bottle of wine.
The Dundalk employee spoke with the men at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.
After the three men had left the store, the employee noticed that four bottles of Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon – valued at almost $110 per bottle – were missing.
The men headed northbound on Highway 10 in a black Dodge Ram with an Ontario licence plate ending in 514.
If anyone can identify the men in the photos or has dashcam footage, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, submit a secure Web-Tip or get the P3 Tips mobile app. You don't have to identify yourself, and you don't have to appear in court. You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.
