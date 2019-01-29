

CTV Barrie





With temperatures remaining steadily below the freezing mark, ice fishermen and sledders have the green light to head out onto Lake Simcoe.

Ice hut operators on Big Bay Point in Innisfil have been checking the ice thickness every other day and suggest everyone still use caution.

Don Lushkew has 40 ice huts scattered across the lake.

“Cracks are constantly moving and shifting, so if you come out in one spot, just because it was safe in the morning, that doesn’t mean on your way back in it’s going to be safe. You should always be checking,” he says.

Ice cracks are always a concern because they can move and shift without any warning.

Snow squalls are also a problem. Reduced visibility can turn even the most experienced people around quickly.

Experts say if you get caught in a white-out on the lake to remember that ice hut operators place trees on the ice leaning towards shore to guide you back.