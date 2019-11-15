"Expect major delays" reads the construction sign along Mapleview Drive East on Friday.

Barrie motorists who have been dealing with single lane closures along the road east of Yonge Street will soon deal with detours when that stretch is fully closed.

The city says construction crews will be working on sanitary sewer and watermain installation in the south end starting on Nov. 25th requiring a full road closure for close to a month.

Single lane closures on Mapleview Drive E. from St. Paul's Crescent to Royal Jubilee Drive are already in effect.

Barrie Transit

Transit service will be affected during the full road closure, check with Barrie Transit for further details regarding temporary shuttles.

Curbside Collection

The city says curbside collection for residents in the construction zone will not be affected. Those residents are asked to clearly mark their address on all containers. The city's construction contractor will be responsible to collect items from the properties and move them outside the construction area for pick up. The city says bins will be returned later that day.

The road is expected to be closed until Dec. 21st.