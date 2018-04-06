

Beatrice Vaisman, CTV Barrie





The owner of an African serval cat in Tiny Township says the feline has been found.

Chris Copestake has had “Cassie” since she was kitten, but for a second time in less than a year, she escaped from her home. She went missing on Thursday in the area of Wolf Trail and Tall Pines Road, and was found early Sunday morning.

Copsestake turned over his beloved pet to police, and the OPP confirms she is being transported by a Huronia animal control officer to her new home at an exotic wildlife sanctuary in Ontario.

The cat was captured without incident.

Copestake says he had been trying to domesticate the cat in hopes she would one day become a therapy animal.

"I’m trying to change her nature, trying to make her acceptable to people touching her."

African serval cats are not allowed under municipal bylaws in Barrie and in Tiny Township.

"It is a wild animal, although it has been somewhat domesticated. It could cause harm to a person if they attempted to pick it up," says OPP Const. David Hobson.

Copestake had spotted “Cassie” several times since she escaped, he told CTV News he was worried that someone might take matters into their own hands.

"She’s an amazing animal and I'm worried she's going to get shot by somebody who thinks she's not what she is."

Thiswasn't the first time “Cassie” went missing. The animal previously ran out of the Wolf Trail home in June. She was found a few days later.

Copestake promised to never bring her back to the community, and he knew this second bylaw violation might spell the end of their relationship.

"I’d love to keep her. I don't think that's going happen now. I have a place to put her at the Bear Creek Sanctuary where she will get a life that won't be nearly as good as the life I would've given her.